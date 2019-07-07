Curbside recycling to be cancelled in the District

This is a result of unrealized commitments from program partners and unsustainable costs to operate the service, council stated

The curbside recycling program will no longer be offered in Fort St. James starting August 1, 2019.

In a June 28 news release, the District announced they would no longer be offering this service as a result of “unrealized commitments from program partners and unsustainable costs to operate this service. Mayor and Council recognize that low tax and utility rates are important to residents and homeowners in Fort St. James.”

Council determined having this service is unsustainable after taking into consideration the costs associated with this service, stated the release.

However, recycling service is available in the District at the Fort St. James transfer station. Common household goods can still be recycled at the transfer station operated by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 1521 Necoslie Road.

“During the planning of this program, several commitments were made to the District of Fort St. James to support the creation of a sustainable, cost-effective curbside recycling service. These commitments were never realized by program partners,” read the release.

It further stated that with the decreased costs associated with the cancellation of this program council can continue to provide low tax and utility rates.

Mayor Bev Playfair was quoted in the release saying, “It is critical that during times of economic hardship, the District continues to provide the low cost of living residents expect in Fort St. James. After careful consideration of the costs and benefits of curbside recycling, it was determined that the District could not sustainably provide this service without contributions from program partners.”

For more information regarding recycling in Fort St. James, contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195.

