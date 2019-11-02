Fort St. James to have curbside recycling again

There will be curbside recycling in the district thanks to a partnership between Katrina Slorstad of Imperative recycling and Fort St. James.
The district has announced its intention to enter into a five year lease agreement with Slorstad for curbside recycling and ICI materials, with options for renewal.
The garbage truck of the district will be used for the collection of single-stream recyclable material on a bi-weekly basis. A muncipal employee will also be provided for this service.
Fort St. James residents will be provided with recycling carts for the purpose of this service.
Slorstad will also will be able to use a district loader for loading materials relevant to both ICI and the curbside recycling program.
More information about this program will be made available in the Nov. 13 edition of the Caledonia Courier.
In the mean time, if you have questions about this service you can direct them to Melany Helmer, chief administrative officer of the district at 250-996-8233.
More to come
Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express
aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
