Fort St. James to have curbside recycling again

Both ICI materials and curbside recycling options will be made available to Fort St. James residents again. (File photo)

The district has announced its intention to enter into a partnership with Katrina Slorstad of Imperaive Recycling

There will be curbside recycling in the district thanks to a partnership between Katrina Slorstad of Imperative recycling and Fort St. James.

The district has announced its intention to enter into a five year lease agreement with Slorstad for curbside recycling and ICI materials, with options for renewal.

The garbage truck of the district will be used for the collection of single-stream recyclable material on a bi-weekly basis. A muncipal employee will also be provided for this service.

Fort St. James residents will be provided with recycling carts for the purpose of this service.

Slorstad will also will be able to use a district loader for loading materials relevant to both ICI and the curbside recycling program.

READ MORE: “Let’s move forward and not backwards,” says Greening Up Fort member

READ MORE: Curbside recycling to be cancelled in Fort St. James

More information about this program will be made available in the Nov. 13 edition of the Caledonia Courier.

In the mean time, if you have questions about this service you can direct them to Melany Helmer, chief administrative officer of the district at 250-996-8233.

More to come

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter