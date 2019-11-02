Dr. Paul Stent starting up the Pope trail. (Photo a courtesy of Randy Rawluk)

Mt. Pope Run in Fort St. James saw participation from across the region

This article was contributed by Keith Gordon, Mt. Pope Run Coordinator and a resident of Fort St. James.

The 40th annual Mt. Pope Adventure Run saw 24 runner and 15 walkers participate.

Runners started their route from the town and walkers used the 6.5 km trail from Stones Bay Road on Oct. 20.

There were participants from Prince George, Vanderhoof and Burns Lake.

In the overall running results, Rob Vogt and Simon Lamarche of Prince George stood first and second respectively, with Clayton Steffey and Kiff Woolnough of Vanderhoof placing third and fourth.

David Nutbrown from Fort St. James stood fifth and was four minutes better than last year.

In the women’s category, Breanne Austin and Lindsay Van der Meer from Prince George were the first two to finish. Hillary McNolty and Tally Neudorf from Vanderhoof were tied for the third place and Rhona Boyd of Fort St. James finished fourth.

There were a total of six runners from Fort St. James and five from Vanderhoof who completed almost 22 kms from Fort St. James to the top of Mt. Pope and back.

Trail and weather conditions were great for both running anf walking, even though there was a little bit of snow on the trail for the last 500 m. And as it often is, the wind was howling up at the gazebo.

Two of the oldest runners were Paul Stent and Mile Warr, who are both in their seventies. The youngest participants were walkers Samara Dhillon and Mie Hara, who are both six years old.

David Nutbrown finishing at Cottonwood Beach. (Photo a courtesy of Randy Rawluk)

