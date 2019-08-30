No wildfires this summer, but residents should still be careful with campfires says fire chief

Fire Chief Steven DeRousie stands beside the fire engine that was replaced in Fort St. James last year. (File photo)

The fire department in Fort St. James responded to 38 calls between June and August this year.

The number is 30 percent more in comparison to the same time period in 2018.

In August 2018, many residents voluntarily self-evacuated due to the fires in the region, Fire Chief Steven DeRousie said.

“More people in the area means on average more calls to 9-1-1,” he added.

Meanwhile, since May there have been no nuisance grass fires in the district.

He said even though there were no wildfires, there have been five fires during the time caused by people and another three that were caused by lightning. The lightning caused fire erupted within a 50 km radius of Fort St. James, but none of them have caused any alerts or evacuations this year, he said, noting it is a significant change from the summers of 2017 and 2018.

“A good reminder is that we can never predict with any certainty how a summer fire season will develop (or not),” DeRousie said.

Considering kids are getting back to school, he said one important message for the community is that even though this summer was devoid of any wildfires, people should not be complacent when it comes to responsible use of campfires.

“One should always have water available and never leave a campfire until its completely out and cold to touch,” he said.

This month people should prepare for Fall and Winter, DeRousie said, noting residents should get their woodstoves and chimneys inspected and cleaned, test carbon monoxide and smoke alarms to make sure they are in good working condition.

“Cooking incidents are quite common. A reminder is to always stay in the kitchen when cooking or heating food. Don’t let yourself get distracted by television or social media apps. Distracted cooking causes numerous fire alarm responses in Fort St. James every year and have caused significant damage and personal losses,” he said.

