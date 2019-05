Elementary school students across school district 91 participated in the event

Elementary school students across school district 91 participated in the annual Fun Run in Fort St. James.

The event this year was organized by David Hoy Elementary School. The two teachers responsible for the 2019 Fun Run are John Bennison and Anna Waddell.

Approximately 300 elementary school students participated at the event.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

