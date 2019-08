Aug 24, 2019 — Caledonia Day in Fort St. James was held at National Historic Site on Aug. 24.

The chicken races took an unexpected turn which got the announcer in the lane to give them a little encouragement.

Apart from the races, residents and visitors enjoyed their day with javelin throws, target shooting and the famous pie auction.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Target shooting during Caledonia Day. (Aman Parhar photo)