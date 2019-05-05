The Nechako Valley Historical Society launched their much awaited book on May 1. Some contents of this book are aerial photos, the sturgeon hatchery, air show, barns, bridges and more. The images are supported by stories of the time. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

Photos: Nechako Valley Historical Society book launch a success

As the river flows - Stories of life along the Nechako is filled with local stories going back to the 1900s

The Nechako Valley Historical Society held the book launch for As the river flows – Stories of life along the Nechako, on May 1 at the Integris Community Centre.

There was standing room only at the community centre, as people came in to grab copies of the book.

The 80-page document is 11 inches by 17 inches and is along the idea of a scrapbook of stories, said Anne Davidson whose work was instrumental in the 12-person committee working on the book.

