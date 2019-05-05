Photos: Nechako Valley Historical Society book launch a success

As the river flows - Stories of life along the Nechako is filled with local stories going back to the 1900s

The Nechako Valley Historical Society held the book launch for As the river flows – Stories of life along the Nechako, on May 1 at the Integris Community Centre.

There was standing room only at the community centre, as people came in to grab copies of the book.

The 80-page document is 11 inches by 17 inches and is along the idea of a scrapbook of stories, said Anne Davidson whose work was instrumental in the 12-person committee working on the book.

