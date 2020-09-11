Potential COVID-19 exposure at Northern B.C. wedding, headstone raising

Several positive cases identified in Fort St James

A B.C. First Nations community school near Fort St. James was closed Friday, Sept. 11 while a chief took to Facebook urging community members to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The Carrier Sekani Tribal Council (CSTC) has been notified of several positive cases in Fort St. James 160 kilometers west of Prince George.

“It’s not full blown yet,” Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief Aileen Prince said of the emerging crisis.

“But we are responding to it.”

Potential exposure events include a headstone raising at Beaver Lake on Aug. 30 and a wedding in Nak’azdli on Sept. 5, said CSTC.

Access will be limited at Nak’azdli Whut’en administration offices in order to protect staff who will continue to provide assistance and services to the communities.

“Our health centre has been working non-stop trying to do as much as they can to ensure that people are getting the information that they need and that people are getting tested if they need it,” Prince added.

Read More: B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

She urges everyone to continue practicing what health officials have been stating —physical distance, wash your hands and keep your groups small.

“Although COVID-19 has been around for months people have been letting themselves get a little bit complacent,” she said.

“It’s time now to tighten up those rules on what you can do and can’t do.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands of dollars in damages

Just Posted

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Northern B.C. wedding, headstone raising

Several positive cases identified in Fort St James

Criminality involved in Fort St. James man’s disappearance: BC RCMP

William Leonard Price was last seen on Aug. 29.

What is Safety?

Stopping the Violence Wellness Worker in Fort St. James writes about safety and why it matters.

Hello Falcon Families!

Fort St. James Secondary School principal writes letter to students and parents

District of Fort St. James has a new Chief Administrative Officer

David Schroeter has been appointed to the position after serving as the acting CAO since April this year.

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Questions raised over lack of driver rebate as ICBC reports $329.5M in pandemic savings

Attorney General David Eby says law now requires any surplus to benefit drivers

Victoria mother convicted in baby’s murder seeks new trial, claims juror was biased

Kaela Janine Mehl convicted of murdering 18-month-old daughter in 2017

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces third lawsuit

Lawsuit calls the actions of Const. Lacey Browning and the RCMP reckless, arrogant, high-handed and abusive

Two B.C. Kittens in need medical support after falling from highrises

BC SPCA starts fundraising for kittens in Victoria and Vancouver

B.C. suspends some old-growth logging, consults communities

‘Deferral areas’ total 3,350 square km of forest

Province announces $30M plan for deadly Vancouver Island logging road

Gov’t announcement comes as first anniversary of UVic student deaths approaches

Check out Canadian Evergreen, a new cannabis publication for adults

Canadian Evergreen is a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers

Most Read