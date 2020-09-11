Potential COVID-19 exposure at Northern B.C. wedding, headstone raising

A B.C. First Nations community school near Fort St. James was closed Friday, Sept. 11 while a chief took to Facebook urging community members to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The Carrier Sekani Tribal Council (CSTC) has been notified of several positive cases in Fort St. James 160 kilometers west of Prince George.

“It’s not full blown yet,” Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief Aileen Prince said of the emerging crisis.

“But we are responding to it.”

Potential exposure events include a headstone raising at Beaver Lake on Aug. 30 and a wedding in Nak’azdli on Sept. 5, said CSTC.

Access will be limited at Nak’azdli Whut’en administration offices in order to protect staff who will continue to provide assistance and services to the communities.

“Our health centre has been working non-stop trying to do as much as they can to ensure that people are getting the information that they need and that people are getting tested if they need it,” Prince added.

She urges everyone to continue practicing what health officials have been stating —physical distance, wash your hands and keep your groups small.

“Although COVID-19 has been around for months people have been letting themselves get a little bit complacent,” she said.

“It’s time now to tighten up those rules on what you can do and can’t do.”

