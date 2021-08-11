Prince George RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating Hannah Cordelia Wilson, 26, reported missing on Aug. 8, 2021. (Photo submitted)

Prince George RCMP hoping to locate missing 26-year-old woman, with ties to Lower Mainland

Hannah Cordelia Wilson was last seen on Aug. 4 in Prince George

The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Hannah Cordelia Wilson, 26, whose family has not heard from since Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

Wilson was last seen in Prince George, however, she does not have any ties to the community, noted Const. Jennifer Cooper, communications NCO media relations officer with the Prince George RCMP.

“She has ties to the Lower Mainland, specifically Langley, Vancouver and Burnaby,” Cooper said.

On Sunday, Aug. 8, police received a report that she was missing.

Wilson is described as a Caucasian female, five feet and six inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She has blue eyes and dark brown hair.

Police said her clothing description of clothing is unknown.

Anyone with information about Wilson or where she might be, is asked to please contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca (English only).


