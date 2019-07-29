RCMP crime statistics for 2018

Fort St. James had over 850 total incidents reported and there were over 300 people charged for different crimes

In 2018, Fort St. James RCMP had a total of 874 Actual Incidents out of which a total of 309 people were charged for different crimes.

Statistics Canada released their incident-based crime statistics by detailed violations, police services in British Columbia this month.

The one crime that had high number was sexual assault. There is one person charged for a Level 2 Sexual Assault, weapon or bodily harm in 2018.

However, under Sexual Assault Level 1, there were 13 incidents in 2018 with 14 people charged with the offense.

In terms of Total Sexual Violations against children, there were 17 incidents and a total of 10 people were charged last year.

Meanwhile, there were three incidents of aggravated assault with three people being charged in relation to the same.

For level 2 Assault which includes a weapon or bodily harm, there were 24 incidents reported in 2018 with 15 people being charged.

And in terms of level 1 Assault, there were 125 incidents with 56 people being charged for the crime.

Total Robbery incidents were 8 in 2018 with 4 people charged for the crime.

There was one incident of total forcible confinement in 2018 with one person being charged for the crime.

Under Extortion, there were 2 actual incidents last year with no one being charged for the crime.

There were 14 incidents reported under Indecent/Harassing communications and three people were charged under the criminal code.

A total of 22 incidents were reported under break and enter and 5 people were charged for the offense.

In terms of total theft of motor vehicles, there were 12 actual incidents reported. And 2 people were charged for this crime.

A total of 9 incidents were reported under Fraud and 2 people were charged for the offense.

As for drug violations, a total of 23 incidents were reported out of which 7 people were charged under the criminal code.

For a more detailed report, visit www150.statcan.gc.ca or click here

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

