Terrace administers its first COVID-19 vaccines

Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace has received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and held its first vaccination clinics for high risk health care workers and long-term care residents.
A number of staff who work in acute care departments caring for COVID-19 patients were immunized on Saturday, as were 20 long-term care residents from Terraceview Lodge.
Northern Health said in a statement that they are distributing the vaccine in accordance with the priority vaccine groups as recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, beginning with high-risk health care workers and long-term care and assisted living residents
“As more vaccines are approved by Health Canada, more communities and more groups of people will receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We expect to be able to immunize all Northern BC residents who wish to have the vaccine by the end of 2021,” Northern Health stated.
All COVID-19 vaccines will be free to everyone in British Columbia.