Wind storm causes power outages across the north

Several residents in Fort St. James were in the dark for over 40 hours last week

A wind storm caused power outages across Fort St. James and several other areas in northern B.C. last week.

Apart from Fort St. James, Vanderhoof, Quesnel, Burns Lake, Prince George, all reported losing power on Oct. 22 and Oct. 25 due to strong winds.

Some residents in both Fort St. James and Vanderhoof including other northern town and cities lost power on Oct. 25 around 5 am and it was only restored at 8 am on Oct. 27.

Meanwhile, on Oct. 25, residents started losing power close to 11 am. Over a hundred homes in Lakeshore Road and Takla Lake were without power for close to 22 hours.

Another outage occurred at Goetjen Road around 12:13 pm and 10 homes were affected due to trees down across wires.

Homes on Stones Bay Road lost power around 6 pm on Oct. 22 with their power being restored at 9:24 am on Oct. 23. Trees were down on wires in that area as well.

To report an outage call 1-800 BCHYDRO (1-800-224-9376) or *HYDRO (*49376) on your mobile or report it online at bchydro.com/safety-outages.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

