The Binche Fishing Derby at Stuart Lake is fast approaching. (Binche Fishing Derby Facebook photo)

The Binche Fishing Derby at Stuart Lake is fast approaching. (Binche Fishing Derby Facebook photo)

Binche shares excitement for upcoming fishing derby

“It’s more than just fishing,” says Dave Birdi

The Binche Fishing Derby will once again allow individuals to spend time with their family and friends amongst nature while supporting fundraising efforts for a new 24-passenger community bus.

$40,00 in cash prizes is available this year on Stuart Lake from Wednesday, June 30 to Sunday, July 4.

“We’re excited,” Dave Birdi, economic development manager of Binche, said of their 6th Annual Fishing Derby.

Like last year, the event that has attracted participants from around the world will be kept small.

“I’m expecting about 700 people,” Birdi added.

“In the past, before COVID-19, this became an international event. This year our main focus because of the travel restrictions is more of a regional event.”

On top of participation prizes of $2,500, $1,500 and $500 for simply registering, thousands more will be up for grabs in the fishing portion of the competition that draws individuals of all ages-both Indigenous and non-Indigenous from communities across B.C., such as Williams Lake, Fort St. John and Hudson’s Hope.

Birdi said the Binche Fishing Derby was never intended to be a profit maker but to provide family time. Costs would sometimes exceed revenue as past fishing derbies would also feature live music, lunch and dinner, and free toys for children under the age of 12.

In 2020 a special cash draw of the remaining revenue was held for participants on the last day of the derby.

“That’s the approach we’ve taken with the fishing derby is giving back to the community and also to promote all of the communities working together,” Birdi said.

“This year, we know that we need to replace a bus, so what we have decided is to put the proceeds aside for the bus.”

Binche currently has two 14-passenger buses that provide transportation to individuals, elders and families for medical appointments in Prince George, and community events such as a three-day healing ceremony held Friday, June 18 to Sunday, June 20 at the site of the former Lejac Residential School.

A new 24-passenger bus would provide more operating capacity when demand is high.

“Our main goal is still the same —to send the message: don’t hitchhike. For elders and people who don’t have their license or vehicle, this is an alternative option,” Birdi said.

“The goal is to have a new bus before the end of the year.”

Read More: Photos: 4th annual Binche Fishing Derby a success

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fishing

Previous story
BCHL designates Chilliwack as sole host of 2021 Showcase event

Just Posted

The Binche Fishing Derby at Stuart Lake is fast approaching. (Binche Fishing Derby Facebook photo)
Binche shares excitement for upcoming fishing derby

“It’s more than just fishing,” says Dave Birdi

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Local youth vaccination clinics underway

Pfizer vaccine will be used

Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative selected Ts’eketi as the name for the largest Nechako white sturgeon in recent history. (Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initative/Facebook)
Indigenous name chosen for largest sturgeon captured by Vanderhoof hatchery

Ts’eketi means very respected female elder

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. Northern Health confirmed it has the lowest vaccination rates amongst the province’s five regional health authorities. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Vaccination rates in Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake, Fort St James well below provincial average

COVID-19 immunization clinics for youth 12+ coming up in Fort St. James

Fort St. James Fire Department Captain Gary Soles (left), Fire Chief Ryan McVey (centre) and Captain John Bennison show off a new set of ‘jaws of life’ cutters. (Brooke Eschuk, District of Fort St. James photo)
Fort St. James Fire Department receives life-saving rescue tool

New set of ‘jaws-of-life’ cutters arrived last month

A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins pass by close to shore in Campbell River June 16, 2021. Still capture from video courtesy of Kimberly Hart
VIDEO: Dolphin sunset captured from Vancouver Island shore

Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins

Police are asking for public assistance in locating Anthony Graham who has been charged with the murders of Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer. (RCMP photo)
2 charged, suspect at large in killings of B.C. brothers linked to gang activity: RCMP

Kamloops brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer were found deceased in May on a remote Okanagan road

Albert Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney unveil an opening sign after speaking about the Open for Summer Plan and next steps in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta 1st province in Canada to lift all COVID-19 public health restrictions

70.2% of eligible citizens 12 and older in the province have received a dose of the vaccine

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Honour our fathers’ with COVID-19 vaccine protection, B.C. urges

109 new cases Friday, 75 per cent of 12 and up immunized

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Trutch Avenue in Chilliwack to be renamed to remove racist taint

New name to have Indigenous significance as Chilliwack takes new step toward reconciliation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a joint news conference following the EU-Canada Summit, in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday June 15, 2021. Trudeau says Canada is on track now to have 68 million doses delivered by the end of July, which is more than enough to fully vaccinate all 33.2 million Canadians over the age of 12. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Vaccine deliveries enough to fully vaccinate all eligible Canadians by end of July

Three in four eligible Canadians now have their first dose, nearly one in five fully vaccinated.

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant grew in Canada this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s public health agency reports spike in confirmed cases of Delta variant

More than 2,000 cases of the variant confirmed across all 10 provinces and in one territory

Bella Bella is on B.C.’s Central Coast, accessible only by air and ocean. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. provides $22 million for Heiltsuk development on Central Coast

Elders care home project, tourism, lumber mill supported

Most Read