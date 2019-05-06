Photo Gallery: Wild Goose Chase Run in Vanderhoof a success, says organizer

Three records were broken in the 3.5 km and 8 km categories

Approximately 250 participants laced up for the 41st Annual Wild Goose Chase Fun Run.

The race started from W.L. McLeod Elementary School on May 5, at 10 am.

Participants competed in a 3.5km race, a 5km walking race and a 8km running race.

Meanwhile, a few records were broken that day — Under the 3.5 km category, Kavita Dhillon broke the earlier record of 17 minutes 42 seconds held by Brenna McCleary, by finishing the race in 17 minutes and 9 seconds.

In the 8km category for women over 60, Karen Allison broke the record by finishing the race in 37 minutes and 37 seconds. The earlier record was held by Claire Radcliffe who had set the record in 2017, by finishing the race in 37 minutes and 54 seconds.

Lastly, Mayor Gerry Thiessen’s record in the 60 plus – 3.5 km men’s race was broken by Kelly Sharp who completed the race in 17 minutes and 49 seconds. The mayor had held the record since 2015 when he completed the race in 20 minutes and 24 seconds.

