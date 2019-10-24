Coastal GasLink hosts Open House and Job Fair in Fraser Lake on Oct. 29

Coastal GasLink team members will be joined by the Prime Contractors from 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 29 to answer questions and connect with community members.

Join Coastal GasLink at its Fraser Lake Open House and Job Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Fraser Lake Recreation Complex from 4 to 8 p.m.

Coastal GasLink welcomes local members of the public and job seekers to learn more about the latest project work, updates in the area and employment opportunities.

Coastal GasLink team members will be joined by the Prime Contractors from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to answer questions and connect with community members.

Coastal GasLink will create nearly 2,500 high-quality, well-paying jobs during the life of the Project. Peak employment on the Project is expected through 2020 – 2023, with most of the opportunities available through the Prime Contractors and their subcontractors.

Learn more at CoastalGasLink.com, visit Facebook for updates or email coastalgaslink@tcenergy.com.