FREE Health Care Assistant Program at Discovery Community College is open to residents in Fort St. James

Free Professional Health Care Assistant career training in as little as 38 weeks

Fort St. James residents can apply to the program that begins Oct. 26

A free Health Care Assistant Program is open to residents in Fort St. James.

As a student in the Discovery Community College Health Care Assistant Diploma program, you’ll learn in a real-world environment by training on-site at residential care facilities.

Paired with small class sizes, this learn-by-doing process ensures that graduates are competent and confident with their knowledge base and clinical skills.

You’ll be prepared to work in any level of continuing care, including Home Support, Special Care Units, Assisted Living, Complex Care and Acute Care.

Your passion in helping others, paired with the hands-on training from Discovery Community College, will prepare you for a rewarding career as a Health Care Assistant in less than 10 months.

You can also take advantage of a Community Workforce Response Grant offering full tuition funding for eligible residents in British Columbia who are either unemployed or in precarious work.

It’s projected that there will be more job openings in the field of Health Care Assistants than there will be trained professionals to fill those jobs. That makes now an exciting time for new professionals receiving their training and entering this booming field.

Program Details:

The program starts Oct. 26 and includes a 38-week diploma with a six-week preceptorship, and includes specialized certification in:

  • Provincial Violence Prevention Curriculum
  • Whimis
  • Palliative care
  • Standard First Aid with CPR/ AED
  • Dementia care
  • Muscular skeletal injury prevention
  • Food Safe

See if Discovery Community College is the right fit for you. Learn more by calling at 1-877-315-5241.

Funding is provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada-British Columbia Workforce Development Agreement.

