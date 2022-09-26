Start a new career today: FREE Health Care Assistant Diploma program begins in October

If you’re considering opportunities for a new career, a FREE Health Care Assistant Program is open to residents in Fort St. James.
Now you can join this free training opportunity from Discovery Community College! Graduates are ready to work in any level of continuing care which includes Complex Care, Assisted Living, Home Support, Acute Care and Special Care Units.
Your compassion, patience, and interest in helping others, paired with the hands-on training from Discovery Community College, will prepare you for a rewarding career as a Health Care Assistant in less than 10 months.
Take advantage of a Community Workforce Response Grant offering full tuition funding for eligible BC Residents who are either unemployed or have precarious employment. Funding is provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada-British Columbia Workforce Development Agreement.
However, limited seats available and positions are available on a first-come, first-served basis!
Program Details:
The program starts Octov includes a 38 week diploma with a 6 week preceptorship, and includes specialized certification in:
- Dementia care
- Palliative care
- Muscular skeletal injury prevention
- Food Safe
- Standard First Aid with CPR/ AED
- Provincial Violence Prevention Curriculum
- Whimis
To learn more, call 1-877-315-5241.