Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Aditi P. from Surrey

Submitted by Aditi P. from Surrey:

The journey started with an ambition of doing something different, something that challenges me. So, I decided to work on my bucket list and accomplish some goals before I turn 18. With a Miss BC platform I cannot only fulfil my wish but also work as an activist for women’s development and help young adults to overcome their fear of self-acceptance. And, we live only once, so why not take the opportunity to do something that benefits society and us as humans.

I believe we all are unique in different ways; I am Aditi who is a self-taught henna artist, a mechanic for bicycles, a public speaker, and one who seeks knowledge in everything she does.

I am a beginner in studying different religions and mythology. And, I have 5 job experiences in different fields at the age of 17. I am a writer as well.

“Look in the mirror that’s your competition” gives me courage and reason to get up from my bed. Every day I hustle and dream and overcome my fears by facing them. I live on a motto of being productive rather than complaining about my life as a teenager.

