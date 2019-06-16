Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Katherine S. from Campbell River

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Katherine S. from Campbell River:

I decided to enter Miss Teen BC because I wanted to earn more self-confidence. This program is not about looks, it’s about being a strong woman role model to your community and others. I hope to give back to my community and become the role model to girls in this day and age that I KNOW my self-worth and that with hard work you can work together, not against other girls, to achieve great goals such as the Cops For Cancer fundraising.

We all go through things in life and I think for myself what makes me unique is I’ve overcome homelessness, bullying, domestic violence, and other hard situations, by keeping my goals in check. I never stop smiling and working hard.

A quote I live by is “It takes 20 seconds to do something uncomfortable for something great to happen, so take that leap of faith.” I don’t remember where I heard this but it resonated with me in my times of need, to remember to continue working to produce my music, to get good grades, and be a child advocate when I graduate.

