Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Shahrzad S. from Burnaby

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageant, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Shahrzad S. of Burnaby:

The Miss BC pageant platform will allow me to raise awareness regarding the most alarming issue we are facing today: climate change. Canada is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world; yet, many people are uninformed about the consequences. I hope to meet and work with like-minded people who strive to improve the living conditions for all people and animals.

I’d like to take pride in my passion for animal welfare. People should include animals under their moral umbrella, because unlike humans, animals lack the voice to speak up for themselves when in vulnerable situations. For this reason, I have been advocating for the millions of animals in Canada, that are used in laboratories, farms, and the entertainment industry under inadequate settings, through education and volunteering with others who have the same goals.

Jimmy Dean’s quote, “I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination,” inspires me every day as it reminds me that the adversities we face in life are inevitable, but they don’t stop us from achieving our ambitions. They merely teach you to adapt and accept challenges that will help you thrive

To vote for Shahrzad, click here

To visit Shahrzad’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Sumaya T. of Burnaby

Just Posted

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Smithers man receives two-year sentence for fatal car crash

Over a year after a fatal crash, a Smithers man has been sentenced to two years plus a day in jail.

First Nations push for massive conservation area in northern B.C.

Includes ancestral areas of three Kaska Dena First Nations, just shy of the B.C.-Yukon border

Tahltan reach benefits agreement over Seabridge’s massive KSM gold mine project

$308M agreement provides additional billions for Tahltan jobs, contracts

B.C. court to mull continuing order against Coastal Gaslink pipeline opponents

Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests

Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Leonard named Finals MVP; Toronto becomes first team outside U.S. to capture crown

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest changes include that the logo to no longer include ‘Vancouver.’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Low levels of THC in marijuana don’t increase crashes: B.C. study

It’s possible the impact of cannabis may increase if legalization means more people drive after using it

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

We the North: Delirious fans celebrate as Raptors win NBA title

Supporters from all over Canada cheer Toronto’s triumph

70% of B.C. drivers say road trips keep them from buying electric cars: survey

But most electric cars can handle average road trip lengths in B.C.

Double murder trial: Officer saw ‘no signs of forced entry’ to Victoria apartment

Andrew Berry, 45, is charged with the murder of daughters Aubrey and Chloe Berry

Most Read