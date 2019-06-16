Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants:Hasrat B. of Surrey

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Hasrat B. of Surrey:

The future is for those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. I believe that each individual has unique gifts and talents, making them beautiful in their own way. Therefore, I have always sought to inspire and encourage creativity within myself, and others.

I believe that pageants are the time of self-discovery, growth, and progression. I expect to discover my strengths and perfect them, realize my weaknesses, and transform them into strengths. I always let myself drown in my own insecurities, and self-doubt. I taught myself confidence, by telling myself that I am not afraid of anyone. I want to be the voice that inspires young girls about being confident in ourselves and embracing those imperfections in the true essence of overcoming inner struggles.

“Your imperfections are marks of authenticity, and that is the beauty of you,” by Isaac Fowler, shows the importance of defeating anything that limits you. All my skills have been strengthened through the unexpected experiences that life taught me. I volunteer with high-schools, City of Surrey, and elementary schools. Meeting new people and their motivational words have inspired me to step up in this platform. Throughout these experiences I have learned what it means to be a giver; It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving. I have gained discipline and self-love.

I strive to be sunshine in the lives of people around me, and I hope this small contribution of mine can end up changing the world.

To vote for Hasrat, click here

To visit Hasrat’s Cops for Cancer page click here