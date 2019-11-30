What have the Miss BC titleholders been up to?

Parades, fundraising, volunteering and more

Following the Miss BC pageant held in Fort Langley this past summer, the 2019 titleholders have gone from the stage to actively volunteer in their communities. Get to know just some of the events and organizations the titleholders have been involved in.

Miss Greater Vancouver volunteered at 19th annual 65 Roses Gala.

Ola L., Miss Greater Vancouver, has been volunteering with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Canada since 2015. She has also launched her own annual fundraiser – Dancerama and enjoys staying involved. Ola volunteered at the annual 65 Roses Gala on November 15 which hosted a silent auction, rose raffle sale, wine wall fundraiser and live auction.

Photo from Miss BC

Titleholders volunteered at the local Terry Fox Run

Mrs. Vancouver Island Christina W., Miss Teen Greater Vancouver Rose L., Miss B.C. Bremiella G., and Miss Junior BC Isabella all volunteered with the Terry Fox run in their communities.

Mrs.BC Bremiella and Miss Junior BC Isabella

Miss Teen Greater Vancouver Rose L.

Mrs. Vancouver Island Christina W. All photos from Miss BC

White Rock Sea Festival Parade

Miss, Mrs. and Miss Teen BC titleholders embraced a festive summer evening with lots of waves and smiles at the White Rock Sea Festival Parade.

Photo from Miss BC

Miss BC volunteered with Alzheimer Society of BC

Miss B.C. Bremiella G. raised awareness for Climb For Alzheimer’s this summer. The Climb was later held September 29 and more than 350 people climbed Grouse Mountain in fundraising efforts for Alzheimer’s research.

Photo from Miss BC

Vancouver Pride Parade

As the streets of downtown Vancouver flooded with vibrant colours on August 4, the Miss BC titleholders handed out sunglasses and energy drinks.

Photo from Miss BC

$1287.50 raised by Miss Teen BC for Wigs for Kids

Miss Teen B.C. Aria K. fundraised for British Columbia Children’s Hospital and donated ten inches of her hair to make a wig in July.

Photo from Miss BC

Just Posted

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

Judge reserves sentencing decision in Luke Strimbold sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Environment Canada issues alert for ‘cold and blustery weather’ this week

Temperatures in the -15 C to -25 C range expected through to the end of the week

UNBC offers credit, other options as faculty strike continues

Value of the credit will depend on the length of the strike, school says

Man awaiting sentencing for attempted murder dies after being struck by vehicle in Fraser Lake

Ron Fowler is still scheduled for sentencing Nov. 29 according to B.C. prosecution service

B.C. woman describes state-of-the-art Parkinson’s treatment as ‘miraculous’

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Investigators working to determine timeline leading to man’s death

Search suspended for missing Lower Mainland man with dementia last seen Thursday

Maple Ridge man who suffers from dementia missing in rural area

Scheer cautions against internal fighting in speech in Conservative heartland

Scheer’s speech Alberta received a warm, but by no means raucous, reception

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Three of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

Most Read