A handy guide to the local municipal election

How and where to vote locally, plus links to candidate profiles

Local candidates are hopeful and polling stations are getting ready for an influx of voters this weekend: election day kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 and the polls will close at 8 p.m.

Fort St. James residents can cast their ballots at the District of Fort St. James Municipal Office at 477 Stuart Drive West.

A mayor and four councillors will be elected Saturday, with voters able to vote for one mayoral candidate and up to four candidates for council.

Still not sure who to vote for? Check out the Courier’s mayoral and councillor candidate profiles:

Mayor

Russel Gingrich

Brenda Gouglas

Beverley Playfair

Councillor

Dave Birdi

Peter Erickson

Corey Gingrich

Judith Greenaway

Jennifer Howell

Brooke Eschuk — An interview with Brooke Eschuk was scheduled, but did not occur. Eschuk had not attempted to get back to the Courier about the missed interview or set up a new interview by the time this guide was published on Thursday, Oct. 18.

Paul Stent — Paul Stent had not responded to multiple interview requests from the Courier by the time this guide was published on Thursday, Oct. 18.

What to bring when you vote

Locals must bring two pieces of identification with them in order to vote in all elections, and all voters must be at least 18 years of age or older on General Voting Day, Oct. 20, 2018. They must reside in or own property in the area in which they are voting.

Voters must also be Canadian citizens, and resident of BC for at least six months immediately preceding the day of registration.

There is no need to pre-register to vote. Voters will be able to register at the poll stations.

Non-resident property electors are also asked to bring two pieces of identification (at least one with a signature) to prove identity, proof that they are entitled to register in relation to the property, and, if there is more than one owner of the property, written consent from a majority of the property owners.

Filter our election coverage on our website at www.caledoniacourier.com/municipal-election/

Previous story
Bev Playfair is running for mayor

Just Posted

A handy guide to the local municipal election

How and where to vote locally, plus links to candidate profiles

Editorial: Actions speak louder than (Facebook) words

When Facebook first made its mainstream debut on the web, it was… Continue reading

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

Column: 2018 could be a record year for Douglas fir seed production

Columnist Jim Hilton tries his hand a fir-cone picking

USW strike action concludes after one day in Williams Lake

Union vice-president says talks resume in Kelowna Wednesday

B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting

Two B.C. cannabis dispensaries raided on legalization day

Port Alberni dispensaries ticketed for “unlawful sale” of cannabis

Earthquake early-warning sensors installed off coast of B.C.

The first-of-its kind warning sensors are developed by Ocean Networks Canada

B.C. woman looks to reduce stigma surrounding weed-smoking moms

Shannon Chiarenza, a Vancouver mom of two, started weedmama.ca to act as a guide for newcomers to legal cannabis, specifically mothers

B.C. teen gives away tickets to Ellen Degeneres show, plans O Canada welcome

The Grade 9 student wanted to give away tickets in the spirit of inclusivity

Canada’s proposed new laws against bestiality don’t go far enough, critics say

Issue stems from a Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Canada’s top general takes aim at new reports of military sexual assault

Gen. Jonathan Vance is unhappy some troops continue to ignore his order to cease all sexual misconduct

Ignoring climate change poses potential catastrophe for B.C.

Fisheries scientist says ‘extraordinary challenges’ in water management lie ahead

B.C. grow ops left in legal weeds post-legalization

“I think people are going to get a big surprise that it’s not going to change things much.”

Most Read