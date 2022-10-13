Candidates for Regional District Bulkley Nechako, in their own words

Shirley Moon is running for the regional district Area F (Vanderhoof rural)

I am a businesswoman, farmer/rancher, mother and grandmother. If you are a farmer, rancher, recreational land owner or just want to live in a rural area I will represent you with common sense, integrity and honesty. My family has deep roots here. Presently operating a successful business in the District Municipality of Vanderhoof and also a successful farming operation in RDBN Vanderhoof Rural Area “F.” I pledge to bring an open-minded, financially responsible and genuine interest in all residents of this vast area.

I have been involved in many local community groups my entire adult life. Presently serving as past president of BC Livestock Producers Co-op, representing the vast majority of livestock producers in the area and province.

Good governance, financial responsibility, social responsibility and healthy families are top of my agenda.

I do believe all levels of government need to be made aware when they are overreaching in our personal lives.

Through my work over the last few years with other like-minded persons, we successfully lobbied the BC Government for changes in regard to residential housing in the ALR. You now have more options for your families. Whether it be rental accommodations or a place for elderly parents. I was doggedly determined on this issue and firmly believe in private property rights and our family’s right to care for each other on our own lands.

A divide to be recognized and worked through is reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. I am committed to positive changes for our community, and all residents of Area “F”.

Big issues to deal with are housing, health care, land use, waste management and environmental concerns. All are important to me. I have no hidden agenda and no political ties. I will bring hard work, determination and collaborative thought to the board of the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako.

Agriculture, forestry, and mining all contribute to the well-being of this community and will play an important part in retaining our youth. All three provide good-paying jobs and careers. I would entertain any proposal from industry for development but would always ensure environmental and social concerns are at the forefront.

I am committed to serving all residents of Area “F” of Regional District Bulkley Nechako.

Tim Johnson is running for the regional district Area F (Vanderhoof rural)

Born and raised in Vanderhoof, I have 20 years of experience in leadership, management, negotiations, industry and trades, while running a large business (AMS) in Central B.C. I sit on the Four Rivers Co-op board as their vice president and have served on many other committees and organizations.

I have a pulse on this region and understand its core advantages and issues. I believe in transparent governance, building relationships and finding solutions to issues spanning the entire regional district. I want to strengthen relationships with, and work alongside, other elected directors in the RDBN to make sure voices from Area F are heard. The people of this region are known to be charitable and supportive and have a long history of stepping up to the plate, from fundraisers to 4-H programs. And it’s the reason why I want to give back, and would represent the area effectively if I am chosen as Director – Area F, on Oct. 15.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako covers a large area. It has seven electoral areas from A-G, covering rural Smithers to Cluculz Lake. I am running for Area F.

With such a massive area to cover, it is tough to only mention one issue as there is work to be done in various sectors. However, if I were to choose one it would be connectivity (cellular and internet). Connectivity is a big problem and has been the topic of much debate on news and in local politics. Lack of connectivity is causing safety-related issues including the inability of some people to call for protective services. Additionally, this further alienates people living in our rural communities including farmers and Indigenous nations.

To tackle this, I would challenge and work with major providers and offer workable solutions to them. If they don’t want to invest in our community, I’ll look at what the cost is for that infrastructure and see if there are other methods to get it done, whether it’s through a provincial or federal grant. This is a big issue that requires multiple solutions.

If elected, two relevant skills I will bring are effective communication and leadership. As a good communicator, I believe I can effectively represent my electorate in board meetings. I like listening to people, being fair and having over two decades of experience with contracts and negotiations. As a leader, I can successfully navigate meetings in an organized fashion.

Judy Greenaway is running for the regional district Area C (Fort St. James rural)

My name is Judy Greenaway and I have put my name forward for the position of rural director of Fort St James Electoral Area “C” in the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako. My husband Tom and I have lived in Fort St James for 48 years and raised our three children here. We have lived in the Rural Area of Fort St James for 46 years and ran a farming operation for 20 years. I presently am a councillor in the District of Fort St James. I hold the elected position of second vice president for the North Central Local Government Association. I have been the alternate on the Regional District Bulkley Nechako, and I was appointed by council to be the director of Regional District Bulkley Nechako Board for a year between mayors.

The biggest issues I see for the Regional District Bulkley Nechako are: abattoir access for the farmers. I will work with the agricultural department in the regional district as well as the provincial and federal governments to find a solution.

Shortage of health care workers. I will work in partnership with First Nations Health Authority, Northern Health Authority, and the Primary Health Care to find a way to attract and keep Health Workers in Fort St James. I met with Health Minister Adrian Dix’s staff and spoke on the shortage of healthcare workers in our area at UBCM (Union of British Columbia Municipalities) in Whistler.

Waste management is one of the largest line items in the regional district budget. By working with GUF to have more recycling available in Fort St James and supporting the single-use plastic bylaw passed by Fort St James, we can reduce the garbage going into our landfill.

Veterinary shortage in Northern B.C. by working with the regional district and UNBC to get a Veterinary Program brought to UNBC.

The skills that I have are six years in local government, and four years on the local government association. The contacts that I have made with provincial ministers, other rural directors, and mayors and councillors throughout B.C. are a great resource for me to draw on. I took courses through the local government leadership academy to better my knowledge of local government. These skills that I bring with me make me feel confident in my ability to hold the position of rural director.

