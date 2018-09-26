Corey Gingrich is running for district council

A family man and lover of the outdoors, there’s a lot he’d like to do as part of the district council

Corey Gingrich is running for district council. Corey Gingrich/Facebook photo

Corey Gingrich is running for district council.

Gingrich, who works as a purchaser at Apollo Forest Products, is one of seven candidates in the running.

He has a lot he would like to see happen in Fort St. James, but says the main reason he’s running for council “is because of the passion I have for the town. I’ve lived here forever.”

Born and raised in Fort St. James, Gingrich wants to create a better environment for small business owners, see more initiatives on behalf of young families and children, and work more closely with the Nak’azdli Band to better the community.

“I think there’s only a few small businesses that have really prospered in town in the last eight years or so,” says Gingrich. “So I’d like to see that change.”

As someone with a young child of his own, he would also like to see the arena opened to events year round, instead of just five or six months a year. “I’d like to the ball diamonds fixed up,” he adds. “[Base]ball used to be really big in town, but it kind of went down hill.”

Along with a few others, Gingrich helped start minor ball in town, and he says he would like to see the district eventually put in some work on the baseball diamonds and host a few tournaments to bring some money into the district.

Gingrich would also like to see more opportunities for kids to play outside, for example building a skate park or outdoor arena. “A while ago we used to have a few little outdoor rinks that are non-existent any more,” and he’d like to see something like that happen again, although he recognizes that it would also take the work of many volunteers.

He’d also like to look into getting something like the aquatic centre that is currently under construction in Vanderhoof.

Although he knows that it’s going to take quite a while for the district to get where it wants to be, he believes that a mixture of hard work and teamwork can get the job done. “I know what the town wants, it’s just a matter of getting it. If everybody works together, I think we can,” says Gingrich.

Along with a teamwork-oriented council, he would like to work more closely with the Nak’azdli Band. “I know council there pretty well and I think we could do some pretty good things together.”

Another key issue to Gingrich is re-paving residential roads in the district. He says many need to be re-done, as they are in rough shape.

A family man and lover of the outdoors, Gingrich would like people to know: “I’m just dedicated to the job at hand.”


newsroom@caledoniacourier.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Click here to read more about our municipal election coverage

Previous story
It’s official: B.C.’s civic election campaign period kicks off

Just Posted

Golf Fore the Cure raises big bucks to fight cancer

Forty six players hit Stuart Lake Golf Club links for great cause

World-Renowned poet kicks off tour in Fort St. James

By Ruth Lloyd On September 20, 2018, the Community Hall Theatre of… Continue reading

‘Summer from hell’: vandals rob community garden following devastating wildfire season

The community rallied to keep the Health Minds Community Garden open in Fort St. James

College of New Caledonia offers new automotive glass technician program

The program is offered mainly online, allowing more students to take part from across the north

Decision on Burns Lake’s workforce camp “pending very soon”: Coastal GasLink

Meetings to discuss new camp location postponed due to wildfire situation

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

VIDEO: ‘The Stack’ to become tallest commercial building in B.C.

The 36-storey structure in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood to feature a climbing, twisting box design

Hairy mission: Canadian military eases restrictions on beards in uniform

The move is effective immediately and hopes to modernize the military for the 21st century

How to get your B.C. referendum package if you’re going to be away

Elections BC is set to send out mail-in ballots from Oct. 22 to Nov. 20 on electoral reform

Scientists spot endangered whale not seen in Canadian waters for decades

The sei whale, one of the fastest marine mammals in the world, is part of the same family as blue and fin whales

B.C. rent increases capped to inflation, 2.5% for 2019

Landlords have to apply to exceed cap for renovations, repairs

Take 2: NEB wants to hear your thoughts on Trans Mountain pipeline

Regulator restarts consultation process after court slammed its report in major ruling for project

Trudeau says Trump told him not to worry about tariffs if NAFTA gets renegotiated

Ambassaor says Ottawa won’t sign if Canada subjected to U.S. tariffs under guise of national security

Review upholds discipline ruling into former B.C. police chief

Frank Elsner found to have committed eight acts of misconduct while on the job

Most Read