Fort St. James municipal office. (File photo)

Fort St. James byelection Q&A with candidates

Here are the answers from Brenda Gouglas and Bradley Miller

We asked the two candidates in the upcoming byelection for Fort St. James five questions and asked them to keep the answers to 50 words.

Brenda Gouglas

Why are you running for council?

I want to put my passion for our community into motion, helping to make it the best it can be. I have 10 years of experience and knowledge gained from my previous three terms on council to share with the council members and staff still very new in their roles.

What do you hope to bring to the position?

I want to bring transparency and fiscal responsibility to the council table. I hope to inform, engage, and involve the public when determining the wants and needs of our community. I hope to ensure our community benefits directly from what council and District staff spends.

What do you feel are the top three issues in the area?

Water and sewer systems and roads deteriorating while $4.5 million in reserve are unused. Inability to attract and retain staff costing hundreds of thousands of dollars and corporate knowledge loss. Discussions and decisions made out of the public’s eye leaving them unaware of what is happening in our community.

How would you go about making changes?

Hold town halls or forums with our community as a whole. Leverage our infrastructure reserve funds with grants for water, sewer and roads the first priority. Create an attraction and retention strategy for District administrative and employee positions. Ensure prudent fiscal management so our community benefits from every dollar spent.

What would you like the community to know about you?

I am well prepared for working on our residents’ and businesses’ behalf, overcoming the challenges and capitalizing on the opportunities that will see our community become more inviting, livable, resilient and sustainable into the future.

READ MORE: Gouglas and Miller running for seat on Fort St. James council

Bradley Miller

Why are you running for council?

I’ve decided to run for council because I feel our District and the way they run things need to change. We need to break the cycle by focusing on the future and stop repeating how the District has run in the past.

What do you hope to bring to the position?

If elected, I hope to be the voice for the people in our community. Not all the decisions made by the District and Council have been in the best interest of our town. I hope to allow new ideas to help our town grow and to draw away from close minded thinking.

What do you feel are the top three issues in the area?

First issue that needs to be addressed is the District hiding behind In-Camera meetings, preventing the community from knowing about decisions made that impact our town. Second is allowing small business owners who own there buildings in town to vote. Third is updating in town infrastructure.

How would you go about making changes?

Being more involved with the public by focusing on what our community members need to keep our town prosperous. There’s no better way to support your community than by working together as a whole. A thousand minds are better than one.

What would you like the readers to know about you?

I’d like the readers to know being born and raised in Fort St James, I love my community and I work hard to support our town the best way I can.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Most Read