Counsillor Judith Greenaway does a lot of volunteering within the community in Fort St. James Contributed photo

Judith Greenaway running for distric council in Fort St. James

Counsillor Greenaway has been in her seat for two years.

Judith Greenaway is running for re-election for Fort St. James’ district council.

She won her last seat on a bi-election two years ago an is hoping to keep it.

“I’m running again because I think I have a lot to offer,” she says, “I’ve lived in Fort St. James for 44 years and I love it here. It’s my life. I’ve raised three kids here, two of whom still live and work here.”

“I’m retired though, so can give my position 100 per cent commitment if elected.”

Greenaway is proud of having been a part of hospital and health care initiatives during her time in office and points out the seniors helping seniors program as a particular bright spot.

She also took part in housing strategy talks, that she hopes to see come to fruition for the district soon, and supported a bi-law that prevented cannabis growth and sales in advance of legalization on October 17.

“We had a few hiccups with that,” she says of dealing with the cannabis issue pre-legalization,”So we learned an awful lot and took some valuable experiences out of that which we’re very happy with.”

READ MORE: B.C.’s new municipal election finance laws getting their first test

There are a number of initiatives Greenaway would like to work on if re-elected.

“We have the Norse road that I would still like to work on and keep a highway,” she says,” I’d also like to work on the diversity in our community and would like to see the library, the environment and sports and recreation be the cornerstones of our community.

“If all three aspects of local government within Fort St James work together to make the area a better place to live for everybody, we can have a much better, resilient community, where we can attract and retain professional

people to come to our community and stay.”

Greenaway has a history of a lot of volunteer work that she says helps her understand the needs of Fort St. James.

She volunteers for the Stuart Lake Seniors Association as well as the soup kitchen and the food bank in town. She also spends time helping out with Key Resource Centre and is the Fort St. James rep on the Nechako Valley Community Services Board in Vanderhoof.

Acting as co-director for emergency support services also keeps Greenaway busy, as does being a facilitator for the exact care planning program.


newsroom@caledoniacourier.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dave Birdi is running for re-election

Just Posted

Judith Greenaway running for distric council in Fort St. James

Counsillor Greenaway has been in her seat for two years.

Forestry workers’ union bans employee overtime as strike looms

First step in job action for Northern B.C. mills

Province increases drought rating in parts of northern B.C.

Despite recent rain, streamflow still low and expected to decrease further in coming days

$5M in funding offered for agricultural producers affected by 2018 fires

The initiative will see provincial, federal governments aid producers in the Bulkley-Nechako region

New hospital approved for Fort St. James

Northern Health concept plan has been approved

Bieksa, Lights offer tributes for young B.C. man who died playing hockey

Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa

Kanye West, in ‘MAGA’ hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show

The rapper met with U.S. President Donald Trump

B.C. piano teacher facing 5 more sex-related charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing 15 charges in total

Sedin twins’ numbers to be retired by Canucks next season

Their jerseys will hang in the rafters of Rogers Arena

Supreme Court rules feds have no duty to consult Indigenous groups when making laws

Law-making does not amount to Crown conduct that triggers the deeply entrenched duty to confer with Indigenous Peoples

Melania Trump says she might be ‘the most bullied person’

Her Be Best campaign is focusing on social media and online behaviour in part because of “what people are saying about me”

Alberta man gets more prison time for strangling wife

Allan Shyback is accused of strangling his wife and burying her body in the basement

How undocumented construction workers in B.C. put their health at risk

Some workers have to turn to physiotherapists, dentists and even veterinarians

Canadian pot workers to be allowed to cross border: U.S. officials

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work

Most Read