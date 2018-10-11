Judith Greenaway running for distric council in Fort St. James

Counsillor Greenaway has been in her seat for two years.

Counsillor Judith Greenaway does a lot of volunteering within the community in Fort St. James Contributed photo

Judith Greenaway is running for re-election for Fort St. James’ district council.

She won her last seat on a bi-election two years ago an is hoping to keep it.

“I’m running again because I think I have a lot to offer,” she says, “I’ve lived in Fort St. James for 44 years and I love it here. It’s my life. I’ve raised three kids here, two of whom still live and work here.”

“I’m retired though, so can give my position 100 per cent commitment if elected.”

Greenaway is proud of having been a part of hospital and health care initiatives during her time in office and points out the seniors helping seniors program as a particular bright spot.

She also took part in housing strategy talks, that she hopes to see come to fruition for the district soon, and supported a bi-law that prevented cannabis growth and sales in advance of legalization on October 17.

“We had a few hiccups with that,” she says of dealing with the cannabis issue pre-legalization,”So we learned an awful lot and took some valuable experiences out of that which we’re very happy with.”

There are a number of initiatives Greenaway would like to work on if re-elected.

“We have the Norse road that I would still like to work on and keep a highway,” she says,” I’d also like to work on the diversity in our community and would like to see the library, the environment and sports and recreation be the cornerstones of our community.

“If all three aspects of local government within Fort St James work together to make the area a better place to live for everybody, we can have a much better, resilient community, where we can attract and retain professional

people to come to our community and stay.”

Greenaway has a history of a lot of volunteer work that she says helps her understand the needs of Fort St. James.

She volunteers for the Stuart Lake Seniors Association as well as the soup kitchen and the food bank in town. She also spends time helping out with Key Resource Centre and is the Fort St. James rep on the Nechako Valley Community Services Board in Vanderhoof.

Acting as co-director for emergency support services also keeps Greenaway busy, as does being a facilitator for the exact care planning program.



