Russel Gingrich is running for mayor. Submitted photo

Russel Gingrich is running for mayor

Gingrich has served nine years on council previously, four of them as mayor

Russel Gingrich is running for mayor.

Gingrich has served nine years on the district council, five of them as a councillor and four of them as mayor. Gingrich was the Mayor of Fort St. James in the 80s, along with his first term as a councillor. His most recent stint as a councillor was from 2011 to 2014.

He has lived in Fort St. James for the last 53 years, and he says in that time, he has been involved in several different events and organizations over the years. “I feel that I have a lot to offer the community. I have some fresh ideas, and also there’s certain things that I feel should be done. And they can’t be done over night, and I know the past council has tried to do them and naturally I’d like to carry on some of what the past council has started.”

He wants to start by reviewing the budget. “I naturally have opinions on where the money should go and how it is spent … so one objective is to see where the funds go and what benefit they provide for the community. Another one is the infrastructure; the water and sewer, the roads. I’d like to put a paving program in place. Our side streets are in dire need of upgrading, and hopefully we can come up with the money to be able to do that, to put a program in place to [pave] two or three streets per year.”

A past volunteer with Seniors Helping Seniors, Gingrich says he is concerned with the health of the community, on behalf of seniors as well as youth. He says he has an interest in continuing Seniors Helping Seniors, as it enables some seniors to remain in Fort St. James, rather than moving to a larger town for care. “It’s definitely a benefit, a huge benefit to our community.”

The Senior Society is another organization he would like to see get more attention.

Gingrich would also like to institute an open-door policy for council. He says he would like to see any discussions that have gone on in council be added to the district’s website for the public to access.

He would also like council to come up with more activities and programs to keep youth active and occupied.

Gingrich says a council cannot be self-serving, but it must “be aggressive in order to achieve [its goals] and I feel like I am. I believe I can benefit the community by my thoughts and my character, and based on what I feel – and that’s all with council’s blessing, of course.”

Gingrich worked as a trucker for 34 years and was self-employed for 40 years. Now, he works for a local contractor. “I retired seven years ago – except I didn’t. I retired for maybe the first six months and then I felt that I had to be doing something more, and so I did … I still work in the bush, so I can’t – I won’t be idle, is what I’m saying. And I’m always trying to come up with fresh ideas.”


newsroom@caledoniacourier.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Click here to read more of our municipal election coverage

Previous story
Jennifer Howell is running for district council

Just Posted

Russel Gingrich is running for mayor

Gingrich has served nine years on council previously, four of them as mayor

Jennifer Howell is running for district council

Howell wants to give Fort St. James residents a voice on district council

Judith Greenaway running for district council in Fort St. James

Councillor Greenaway has been in her seat for two years

Forestry workers’ union bans employee overtime as strike looms

First step in job action for Northern B.C. mills

Province increases drought rating in parts of northern B.C.

Despite recent rain, streamflow still low and expected to decrease further in coming days

VIDEO: RCMP say defensive driving averted head-on collision on Highway 1

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

Man dies after vehicle crashes into house in B.C.

The man was ejected from the vehicle after hitting a house in Kelowna

Enbridge says it will begin B.C. pipeline cleanup but gives no timeline

Tuesday’s incident has led to many being forced to limit natural gas use across the province

First Nations, federal and B.C. provincial governments sign new treaty agreement

Treaty negotiations memorandum of understanding was signed Saturday at a ceremony in the Leq’a:mel community by the chiefs from the six First Nations of the Sto:lo Xwexwilmexw Treaty Association

VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash in Lower Mainland

A 37-year-old man died in hospital overnight after a crash with a pickup truck Friday evening

2/3 of Canadians don’t know their workplace rules for cannabis: poll

With legalization just a week away, a new Ipsos survey suggests that only 18 per cent of employees say upper management has communicated its expectations in the workplace around legal marijuana.

More than $800,000 given to B.C. artists at BreakOut West

The announcement was made in Kelowna Saturday

Police probe allegations of voter fraud in 4 B.C. cities

Surrey, Richmond, Burnaby and Vancouver all dealing with allegations of voter interference

B.C. nanny facing new charges of child pornography

Offence in Saanich in 2017 leads to new charges

Most Read