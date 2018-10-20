The unofficial Nechako Lakes School District (SD91) trustee election results are in.
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
SD91, 11:20 p.m
Engen, Mapes, Vanderhoof and Cluculz Lake:
Sarah John – 318 votes
Nadine Frenkel – 307 votes
Michelle Roberge – 277 votes
Tom Bulmer – 243 votes
Endako, Fraser Lake and Fort Fraser:
Dave Christie – 220 votes
Doris Honeyman – 25 votes
Fort St. James, Manson Creek, Germanson and Takla Landings:
Cheryl Peterson – 210 votes
Kaylee Walstrom – 125 votes
Lucille Duncan – 87 votes
Grassy Plains and Francois Lake:
Nyree Hazelton – 117 votes
Adele Gooding – 88 votes
Topley, Decker Lake and Granisle:
Steve Davis – acclamation
Burns Lake and rural area:
Rick Pooley – acclamation
newsroom@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter