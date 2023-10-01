<div>Parks Canada says a bear attack in Alberta’s Banff National Park has left two people dead. Hidden Lake is seen in Banff National Park, Friday, Sept 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol</div>

Parks Canada says a bear attack in Alberta’s Banff National Park has left two people dead. Hidden Lake is seen in Banff National Park, Friday, Sept 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

2 killed in Banff bear attack, grizzly euthanized: Parks Canada

Rescue team had to travel by foot because weather prevented use of helicopter

A bear attack in Alberta’s Banff National Park has left two people dead, Parks Canada announced late Saturday.

Natalie Fay, external relations manager for Parks Canada’s Banff field unit, said the agency received an alert from a GPS device originating from the Red Deer River Valley at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, indicating a bear attack.

In a statement, Fay said a team specially trained in wildlife attacks was immediately mobilized, but weather hindered their response time.

“Weather conditions at the time did not allow for helicopter use, and the response team travelled through the night to the location by the ground,” she said.

“The response team arrived on-site at 1 a.m. and discovered two deceased individuals.”

While in the area, the response team encountered a grizzly bear displaying aggressive behaviour, Fay said, leading Parks Canada staff to euthanize it on-site for public safety.

RCMP arrived at 5 a.m. to transport the victims to Sundre, Alta., she said.

“This is a tragic incident and Parks Canada wishes to express its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” the statement read.

A closure is in place around the attack area — including the Red Deer and Panther valleys, from Snow Creek Summit east to the National Park boundary, and north to Shale Pass — until further notice as a safety precaution.

Banff Grizzlly diesbears

Previous story
Save the Children advocate says aid cut hinders Canada’s role in youth rights

Just Posted

Laxgalt’sap Cultural Dancers started and finished the ceremony with traditional songs. (Seth Forward/Northern View)
Nisga’a celebrate return of ancestral totem pole to their territory

Supporters gathered at Hagwilget Canyon Bridge on July 28 to demand justice for Kaylee Gunanoot, holding up protest signs bearing her name and seeking answers regarding her tragic death on the Hagwilget First Nation reserve. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
RCMP’s investigation into Kaylee Gunanoot’s death questioned by First Nations leaders

From left to right, back row: North Terrace champions Robin Gill, Pushpinder Singh, Hiren Patel, Kuldeep Singh, Rashpal Singh, Amar Singh and Jai Sharda. From left to right, front row: North Terrace Captain Sandeep Sharma, Karan Gill, Satnam Singh and Vijay Kaushik stand and squat with their trophy at the Terrace Cricket Club’s championships on Sept. 24 in Terrace. (Submitted photo)
North Terrace clinches victory in tight Terrace Cricket Club championship

(File photo)
Major set back predicted for cattle industry in northwest B.C as hay shortage forces farmers to sell cattle