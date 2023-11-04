Poilievre praises Saskatchewan Party for its role in fighting feds on carbon tax

He said his predecessor and Moe both warned Canada the tax would be a disaster

Poilievre rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is praising Saskatchewan’s premier and finance minister for the province’s fight against the federal government’s carbon pricing efforts.

His remarks on Premier Scott Moe’s government came today during an address to delegates at the Saskatchewan Party convention in Regina.

Poilievre said his predecessor at the helm of the federal Tories and Moe both warned Canada the tax would be a disaster, adding Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer pulled other provincial finance ministers together on Friday to confront their federal counterpart Chrystia Freeland about the tax during a conference call.

Freeland said the call was convened at the request of Ontario to discuss the possibility of Alberta withdrawing from the Canada Pension Plan.

But finance ministers pushed to discuss the carbon tax after the Liberals decided to pause it on home heating oil, but not other types of heating.

Moe is also speaking to party members today, and the convention will include a review of his leadership ahead of a provincial election scheduled for next year.

