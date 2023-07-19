A soapstone carving is seen in front of the Western Arctic Regional Visitor’s Centre in Inuvik, N.W.T., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Environment Canada says parts of the Northwest Territories are seeing record-breaking temperatures this summer as heat waves sweep the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake

A soapstone carving is seen in front of the Western Arctic Regional Visitor’s Centre in Inuvik, N.W.T., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Environment Canada says parts of the Northwest Territories are seeing record-breaking temperatures this summer as heat waves sweep the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake

Record-breaking heat sweeps Northwest Territories

Environment Canada reports new highs in multiple communities in the far north

Environment Canada says parts of the Northwest Territories are seeing record-breaking temperatures this summer as heat waves sweep the country.

The agency says Sachs Harbour, a hamlet on the southwest coast of Banks Island, recorded a new daily maximum on Monday at 24.8 C.

The previous daily record in the High Arctic community was 21 C in 1989.

Environment Canada says another hamlet in the territory’s north, Ulukhaktok on Victoria Island, set a daily record at 23.4 C the same day, breaking its 2007 high of 21 C.

Earlier this month, the communities of Norman Wells and Fort Good Hope saw all-time maximum temperature records, meaning they experienced their hottest temperature ever recorded, regardless of the day..

Air quality advisories have also been issued for several communities across the territory due to wildfire smoke.

READ ALSO: 100,000 square kilometres burn in record-breaking Canadian wildfire season

READ ALSO: Environment Canada issues heat warnings for B.C., parts of Alberta and the North

Climate changeNorthwest Territories

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update catastrophe plans

Just Posted

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers picket at a port entrance in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. British Columbia’s ports are facing an uncertain future after the longshore workers union rejected a tentative mediated deal and resumed strike action that had been put to a temporary halt only last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Federal Labour Minister says renewed port workers strike illegal

A transport truck carries cargo containers from the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. British Columbia port workers are back off the job after a tentative agreement was between the employers association and the workers union was rejected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Renewed B.C. port strike action leads to speculation about federal reaction

The British Columbia Marine Employers Association says the International Longshore and Warehouse Union plans to resume strike activity after union leadership rejected a tentative deal reached last week to end a port strike that lasted nearly two weeks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Port strike back on after tentative deal rejected

Cows grazing at W Diamond Ranch (W Diamond Ranch).
Dry heats, fires spark feed and hay shortages for farmers in Bulkley Valley