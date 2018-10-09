(Peace River Regional District)

Small community in B.C. evacuated due to slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in a subdivision of Fort St. John

A slow-moving landslide has forced the evacuation of a small community in northeastern British Columbia.

In a statement posted to its website, the Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in Old Fort, a subdivision of Fort St. John.

It says RCMP and representatives from the district will help with the evacuation.

The statement says access routes will be manned and people will not be able to go back once they leave.

It says those who choose to stay remain at their own risk.

Old Fort is situated on the Peace River, about 300 km northeast of Prince George and 60 km west of the Alberta boundary.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Homeless B.C. Indigenous Nation buys land on Vancouver Island
Next story
Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Just Posted

Billing relief offered to FortisBC customers affected by floods and fires

A bill credit is available for customers who were evacuated

EDITORIAL: How we cover the municipal election

The Caledonia Courier explains the process to keep our election coverage as fair as possible

Steelworkers union issues strike notice affecting 1,500 mill workers in northern B.C.

Forestry workers across region would be affected if strike goes ahead

Public asked for feedback on proposed Anahim Lake/Highway 16 connector

Comments must be provided by the end of the month

Local youth lead discussions on resource extraction for UNBC researcher

20 students from SD91 travelled to UNBC campus to engage with award-winning researcher

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

VIDEO: Officials say $100,000 to clean up B.C. school taken over by squatters

A Nanaimo school board chairman says the doors and roof at a local elementary school needs to be repaired

Small community in B.C. evacuated due to slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in a subdivision of Fort St. John

Homeless B.C. Indigenous Nation buys land on Vancouver Island

Jobs were scarce in their previous village northeast of Vancouver Island in the Johnstone Strait

Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice

On Tuesday, the court is scheduled to hear two hours of arguments in cases involving long sentences for repeat offenders

B.C.-based RCMP Appreciation Day petition gathering steam

Vernon group wants Feb. 1 declared RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Google+ to shut down after security bug revealed

Company admitted that there was ‘very low usage’ of its Facebook competitor

Compensation packages begin to roll out for Woodlands abuse survivors

B.C. psychiatric institution was closed in 1996

Upstate New York roads where limo crash killed 20 are a menace, store says

The intersection had been redone in 2008 because of a fatal accident

Most Read