Signage marks the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. A new report from Statistics Canada says that visible minorities are more likely than their non-racialized and non-Indigenous counterparts to earn a bachelor’s degree or postgraduate diploma but less likely to find jobs that offer the same pay and benefits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Signage marks the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. A new report from Statistics Canada says that visible minorities are more likely than their non-racialized and non-Indigenous counterparts to earn a bachelor’s degree or postgraduate diploma but less likely to find jobs that offer the same pay and benefits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Statistics Canada finds people of colour generally more educated but paid less

Many racialized populations had levels of education well above the national average

Statistics Canada reports that visible minorities are generally more likely than their white counterparts to earn a university degree but less likely to find a job that pays as well.

The findings published today based on data from the 2021 and 2016 censuses show that two years after graduating, visible minorities reported lower employment earnings and lower rates of unionization and pension plan coverage.

Employment income averaged $45,700 annually among racialized women with university degrees compared with $47,800 for non-racialized and non-Indigenous women; racialized men earned $51,600 compared with $54,100 for non-racialized and non-Indigenous men.

In general, the federal agency says that many racialized populations, including Koreans, Chinese, South Asians, West Asians, Japanese, Arabs and Filipinos, had levels of education well above the national average.

Considerable variations were also observed in education levels within the Latino and Black communities, since people who immigrated in 2001 or later were more likely than Canadians in general to have a bachelor’s degree or postgraduate diploma.

Immigrants who arrived in the country before 2001 were less likely to possess university diplomas.

CensusEducationracism

Previous story
New alcohol guidance focuses on continuum of risk, suggests warning labels
Next story
NDP leader says Liberal government is waging war against the working class

Just Posted

Representatives from Skeena Resources and Gitanyow Nation pose for a photograph. The mining company’s Eskay Creek Revitalization project is the first project to be assessed under the WSAP Pilot Program with the Gitanyow Nation.(Submitted photo)
Gitanyow Nation assesses Skeena Resources under their new sustainability program

Former Vancouver Canucks’ enforcer Gino Odjick outside Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday June 29, 2014.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck )
B.C. First Nations mourn loss of Vancouver Canucks enforcer Gino Odjick

Heavy equipment at work at Coastal GasLink pipeline crossing at the Clore River in northwestern B.C. (David Suzuki Foundation photo)
Regulators probe complaint about sediment flow at CGL pipeline river crossing in northwest B.C.

Kitimat, B.C. RCMP detachment. (The Northern Sentinel photo)
Man injured in incident with police