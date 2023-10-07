Canada’s Ivanie Blondin skates during the women’s 1000-metre competition at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Calgary on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Ivanie Blondin, Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann and Ted-Jan Bloemen, all Olympians, won gold on Friday at the Canadian long-track speedskating championships.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada’s Ivanie Blondin skates during the women’s 1000-metre competition at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Calgary on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Ivanie Blondin, Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann and Ted-Jan Bloemen, all Olympians, won gold on Friday at the Canadian long-track speedskating championships.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

4 Olympians win at long-track speedskating Canadian championships

Blondin, from Ottawa, won the women’s 1,000-metre event in one minute 15.62 seconds

Ivanie Blondin, Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann and Ted-Jan Bloemen, all Olympians, won gold on Friday at the Canadian long-track speedskating championships.

Blondin, from Ottawa, won the women’s 1,000-metre event in one minute 15.62 seconds.

Maddison Pearman of Ponoka, Alta., took silver (1:16.43), while Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., raced a personal best time of 1:16.68 for bronze.

Howe, from Canmore, Alta., won the men’s 1,000 metre.

Laurent Dubreuil of Lévis, Que., continued his medal streak by claiming silver in 1:08.08, one day after winning gold in the 500m. Three-time Olympian, and two-sport athlete, Vincent de Haitre of Cumberland, Ont., finished third in 1:08.31.

Weidemann of Ottawa soared to victory in the women’s 5,000 metres, crossing the finish line at 6:56.28.

Valerie Maltais of Chicoutimi, Que., earned silver (6:58.77) and Blondin added to her medal collection, finishing in 7:04.65 to claim bronze.

Calgary’s Bloemen won the men’s 10,000-metre race with a time of 13:06.95.

Graeme Fish of Moose Jaw, Sask., earned silver in 13:13.39 and Jordan Belchos of Markham, Ont., secured bronze in 13:19.10.

The Canadian Press

Olympics

Previous story
Bad weather forces Canada-Panama cricket game to be abandoned before 1st ball

Just Posted

Rio Tinto BC Works employees celebrate the achievement of reaching full capacity. Supplied photo
Rio Tinto’s Kitimat smelter returns to full capacity

Houston mayor Shane Brienen at a spring job fair. He’s now been named to run for the B.C. United party for the Nechako Lakes riding in the next provincial election. (File photo)
Houston mayor to run for B.C. United Party

A post by B.C. Conservative Party Leader John Rustad to X, formerly known as Twitter, has drawn criticism for politicizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Screenshot/X)
John Rustad compares gender education to residential schools

Police are asking the public for information on a man found severely injured in Kitimat, Aug. 25.
Kitimat RCMP seek info on man found severely injured