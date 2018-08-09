Emergency crews responded to a garage on fire Thursday evening at a home on Ponderosa Street. Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died

One man has died, while six adults and two children escaped an explosion in Abbotsford.

Fire crews responded to a blaze in a garage on Ponderosa Street, which was reported to be in flames around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crews knocked down the fire soon after arrival, although smoke could still be seen coming from the scene.

The Abbotsford Police tweeted just before 7 p.m. that investigators were on scene.

“APD & AFRS extend condolences to family and friends,” the police department tweeted.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

Previous story
Former Burns Lake mayor faces 10 new sex-related charges
Next story
Spectacular meteor show expected

Just Posted

Racism and hate still have no place in Fort St. James

Council highlights the communities ongoing efforts to combat hate

Fort St. James tourist attraction still going strong

“World Class Chicken Racing” remains popular

Boost to campsite locations for 2018 season

Whether you call British Columbia your home or you are entertaining out-of-province… Continue reading

Agricultural economist to study wages for farm workers

According to an information bulletin released by the Ministry of Labour, the… Continue reading

New scholarships available for grad students in B.C.

Students across British Columbia who are currently enrolled in graduate-level degree programs… Continue reading

4 dead, including 2 officers, in New Brunswick shooting

Four dead after shooting in New Brunswick, one suspect in custody.

B.C. political battle over ‘dirty money’ heats up

David Eby seeks cabinet documents on money laundering moves

1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died

Children born to spies in Canada should not be handed citizenship: Ottawa

In a newly filed court submission, the government argues the Toronto-born son of Russian intelligence agents should be denied Canadian citizenship.

Surge in part-time work offsets full-time losses, helps drops unemployment rate

A rush of new part-time jobs offset a drop in full-time work last month to help Canada post a net gain of 54,100 positions and drop the national unemployment rate down to a four-decade low.

Prosecutors to rest case at Manafort financial fraud trial

On Thursday, a group of bank employees told jurors about discrepancies and outright falsehoods contained on Manafort’s loan applications.

B.C. Lions rally for 31-23 comeback win over Eskimos

QB Lulay surpasses 20,000-yard mark for CFL career

Martin Mars unlikely to see firefighting action in Port Alberni

Water bomber ‘isn’t anywhere ready’ for fires burning in its Vancouver Island backyard

Spectacular meteor show expected

This Saturday and Sunday, more than 100 meteors can be seen per hour.

Most Read