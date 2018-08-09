1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died

Emergency crews responded to a garage on fire Thursday evening at a home on Ponderosa Street. Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

One man has died, while six adults and two children escaped an explosion in Abbotsford.

Fire crews responded to a blaze in a garage on Ponderosa Street, which was reported to be in flames around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

#AbbyPD and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service investigators are on scene @ Ponderosa St investigating a fatal residential explosion & fire that occurred @ 4:18 pm; 6 adults & 2 children escaped. Sadly, an adult male is deceased. APD & AFRS extend condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/beFoBWGLCJ — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) August 10, 2018

Crews knocked down the fire soon after arrival, although smoke could still be seen coming from the scene.

The Abbotsford Police tweeted just before 7 p.m. that investigators were on scene.

“APD & AFRS extend condolences to family and friends,” the police department tweeted.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.