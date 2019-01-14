1 snowmobiler dead in avalanche accident in southeastern B.C.

Rescue crews are still searching for a missing person

Search crews are still looking for one missing person after an avalanche on Mount Brewer. (Avalanche Canada)

One person is dead and another is missing after a snowmobile accident near Invermere Saturday night.

Avalanche Canada says a group of snowmobilers were on the slopes of the south side of Mount Brewer in the Purcell Mountains when they were caught in a “very large deep persistent slab” avalanche.

The avalanche was 200 to 400 metres wide and ran for nearly 1,100 metres into a small lake.

One person was found dead with an activated airbag two metres under the surface.

A second person is still missing but a transceiver signal was found on the lake and recovery efforts are ongoing.

READ MORE: Snowboarder buried in Elk Valley avalanche

READ MORE: B.C. alpine mountains under ‘Extreme’ avalanche rating

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.