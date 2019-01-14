Search crews are still looking for one missing person after an avalanche on Mount Brewer. (Avalanche Canada)

1 snowmobiler dead in avalanche accident in southeastern B.C.

Rescue crews are still searching for a missing person

One person is dead and another is missing after a snowmobile accident near Invermere Saturday night.

Avalanche Canada says a group of snowmobilers were on the slopes of the south side of Mount Brewer in the Purcell Mountains when they were caught in a “very large deep persistent slab” avalanche.

The avalanche was 200 to 400 metres wide and ran for nearly 1,100 metres into a small lake.

One person was found dead with an activated airbag two metres under the surface.

A second person is still missing but a transceiver signal was found on the lake and recovery efforts are ongoing.

READ MORE: Snowboarder buried in Elk Valley avalanche

READ MORE: B.C. alpine mountains under ‘Extreme’ avalanche rating

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ottawa police hope to release identities of bus crash victims today
Next story
Man struck and killed by pickup after escaping burning home in U.S.

Just Posted

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

College of New Caledonia wants public’s input on budget

A public consultation will be held Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. at Vanderhoof Campus

Column: Come together for the Wet’suwet’en people

Former elected chief and CEO of First Nations LNG Alliance hopes for peace amongst Wet’suwet’en.

Editorial: see the light

Winter driving can be safer for everyone if we simply turn on head and tail lights

China sentences B.C. man to death in drug smuggling case

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was detained in 2014 and initially sentenced to 15 years in prison

Crow clears security, sets up residence at Vancouver airport

YVR says the crow can stay as long as it wants

Man struck and killed by pickup after escaping burning home in U.S.

It’s unclear if he was trying to flag down help or was disoriented from possible injuries from the fire

Legalization sparks boom in field of marijuana research

Marijuana research was once stigmatized field in Canada

Ottawa police hope to release identities of bus crash victims today

Three people were killed in the crash and rwenty three people were also injured

1 snowmobiler dead in avalanche accident in southeastern B.C.

Rescue crews are still searching for a missing person

Justin Trudeau shuffles federal cabinet

Five ministers and ministers-to-be walked up to Rideau Hall to be sworn in on a frigid Monday morning in Ottawa

Eriksson has 3 points as Canucks thump Panthers 5-1

Vancouver pulls away late to defeat old pal Luongo

Canada helping young Saudi refugee won’t hurt Raif Badawi’s case, wife says

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was fleeing her abusive family

Most Read