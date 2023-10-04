Victoria General Hospital is listed by Island Health as having a COVID-19 outbreak that started Oct. 2. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria General Hospital is listed by Island Health as having a COVID-19 outbreak that started Oct. 2. (Black Press Media file photo)

11 COVID-19 cases at B.C. hospital unit declared an outbreak

Eight patients with ‘mild illness’ remain in View Royal hospital

So far, patients are “experiencing mild illness” amid a COVID-19 outbreak declared at one unit of Victoria General Hospital, according to Island Health.

A respiratory illness outbreak was declared on unit 6C at VGH on Oct. 3, Island Health confirmed in a written statement. There are currently 11 health-care-acquired cases attributed to the outbreak, with eight active cases on the unit as of Wednesday morning.

“As expected, COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community, the rate of transmission continues to fluctuate, and the virus continues to adapt. Fortunately, thanks to our immunization efforts and previous infections, we have high population immunity,” the statement reads.

“It is important to note, the outbreak declaration is limited to this unit. No other areas of the site are affected by this outbreak, VGH remains a safe place to seek care, and people should not avoid seeking emergency care or attending appointments.”

Coincidentally, (Tuesday) Oct. 3 marked the start of masking in health-care facilities across the province.

“An increase in hospital visits with the fall respiratory illness season requires measures to ensure our acute care is effective and our health-care system is strong, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said when announcing the measures late last month.

READ ALSO: Masking returns to B.C. hospitals, clinics as respiratory illnesses rise

Island Health ambassadors will be on hand to provide medical masks and direct visitors to hand hygiene stations.

“The measures implemented in facilities with COVID-19 activity have been updated throughout the past three-plus years, based on the nature of the strains circulating, the level of vaccine coverage and the risk posed to patients and residents,” the statement reads.

Island Health follows provincial guidance for the declaration and management of respiratory illness outbreaks.

Standard outbreak response includes enhanced cleaning and staffing levels to support infection prevention and control protocols; support and presence from infection prevention and control experts; signage; and communications with staff about the outbreak.

The list at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/island-health/program-outbreak is updated daily with facilities removed when an illness outbreak is over.

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nelson tenant wins rent dispute with B.C.-wide implications

Just Posted

Houston mayor Shane Brienen at a spring job fair. He’s now been named to run for the B.C. United party for the Nechako Lakes riding in the next provincial election. (File photo)
Houston mayor to run for B.C. United Party

A post by B.C. Conservative Party Leader John Rustad to X, formerly known as Twitter, has drawn criticism for politicizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Screenshot/X)
John Rustad compares gender education to residential schools

Police are asking the public for information on a man found severely injured in Kitimat, Aug. 25.
Kitimat RCMP seek info on man found severely injured

Laxgalt’sap Cultural Dancers started and finished the ceremony with traditional songs. (Seth Forward/Northern View)
Nisga’a celebrate return of ancestral totem pole to their territory