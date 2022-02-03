13 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,518 new cases in B.C. Thursday

Rochelle Lamont administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Jon Caverly at the South Cariboo Health Centre, March 2021. (Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)

B.C. public health teams reported another 1,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with 13 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

There are 985 people with active COVID-19 infections in B.C. hospitals as of Feb. 3, down three in the past 24 hours, with 145 of them in intensive care, up from 136.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

more to come…

RELATED: Canadian Forces terminates dozens of unvaccinated members

RELATED: Experts hopeful about Omicron’s end, wary of what’s ahead

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus