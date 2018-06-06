$14 million in support made available for B.C. farmers

Per an information bulletin released by the Ministry of Agriculture and the department of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, over the next five years, $14 million in federal and provincial support will be made available for British Columbia’s farmers and food processors.

These funds have been made available through the Canada-BC Agri-Innovation Program. The programs aims to accomplish the overarching goal of developing and innovating new products and high-tech processes that will further support food production in B.C., according to the bulletin.

The program will run for the duration of the five-year Canadian Agriculture Partnership, which is a federal-provincial agreement that includes $2 billion dedicated to cost-shared initiatives delivered by provinces and territories, as well as 1$ billion for federal programs, per the bulletin.

B.C. farmers are currently implementing advanced technology during the farming process, such as computerized sensors, drones and wireless technology that is used to monitor the growth and condition of their respective crops and livestock, per the bulletin.

The information bulletin goes on to mention that farmers and food processors in B.C. are already experimenting with new varieties of traditional crops, all the while growing experimental crops such as quinoa, wasabi and tea.

Per the bulletin, the Canada-BC Agri-Innovation Program also aims to encourage local entrepreneurs and technology leaders in B.C., all by supporting projects that advance agriculture innovation and competitiveness.

Some of the projects that could potentially receive funding listed in the bulletin are those that enhance efforts in clean and environmentally friendly growth while being mindful of climate change, accelerating and adding value to any particular growth centre and strengthening the transfer of knowledge while adopting new initiatives.

For information regarding applications and program criteria, visit iafbc.ca/funding-opportunities/innovation/