Small quadcopter drones have recently implemented in innovative agriculture techniques in British Columbia. (Photo courtesy of ackab1, Creative Commons Licensed)

$14 million in support made available for B.C. farmers

Innovative projects may recieve government funding

Per an information bulletin released by the Ministry of Agriculture and the department of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, over the next five years, $14 million in federal and provincial support will be made available for British Columbia’s farmers and food processors.

These funds have been made available through the Canada-BC Agri-Innovation Program. The programs aims to accomplish the overarching goal of developing and innovating new products and high-tech processes that will further support food production in B.C., according to the bulletin.

The program will run for the duration of the five-year Canadian Agriculture Partnership, which is a federal-provincial agreement that includes $2 billion dedicated to cost-shared initiatives delivered by provinces and territories, as well as 1$ billion for federal programs, per the bulletin.

B.C. farmers are currently implementing advanced technology during the farming process, such as computerized sensors, drones and wireless technology that is used to monitor the growth and condition of their respective crops and livestock, per the bulletin.

The information bulletin goes on to mention that farmers and food processors in B.C. are already experimenting with new varieties of traditional crops, all the while growing experimental crops such as quinoa, wasabi and tea.

Per the bulletin, the Canada-BC Agri-Innovation Program also aims to encourage local entrepreneurs and technology leaders in B.C., all by supporting projects that advance agriculture innovation and competitiveness.

Some of the projects that could potentially receive funding listed in the bulletin are those that enhance efforts in clean and environmentally friendly growth while being mindful of climate change, accelerating and adding value to any particular growth centre and strengthening the transfer of knowledge while adopting new initiatives.

For information regarding applications and program criteria, visit iafbc.ca/funding-opportunities/innovation/

Previous story
Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Just Posted

Thousands of dollars of damage done to trees and signs

RCMP reports major property damage outside of school

Highlighting Fort St. James tourism during B.C.’s Tourism Week

As the Government of British Columbia and industry representatives recognized Tourism Week… Continue reading

Treaties used to divide and conquer

Nak’azdli Chief raises concerns about Lheidli T’enneh First Nation treaty

Pope Mountain Arts acts as hub for community creatives

Arts council has a place to call home

Draft principles for relationships with Indigenous issued

Principles set to guide daily work of government employees

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs

54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Promise more funding for Indigenous mental health and addiction treatment services, special help for businesses

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

B.C. wildlife centre cares for orphaned bear found last month

Couple rescues cub found trying to nurse off dead mother on Vancouver Island

Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca

RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Honour recognizes her efforts efforts to preserve Halq’eméylem language

Windshield shops hit by new ICBC regulations

ICBC rejects claim glass rates haven’t changed in 20 years

Most Read