15th human foot to wash ashore in B.C. still needs identity

The shoe that was on the human foot that washed up on a beach in West Vancouver on Sept. 3, 2018. (Handout)

This latest foot is one of five that have not yet been matched to a missing person or other case

The BC Coroners Service needs help identifying the 15th foot that washed up on one of the province’s shores.

The left foot was found wearing a light grey Nike Free RN shoe with a black Nike swoosh logo and white base, white laces and a blue sock.

It washed up at a beach in West Vancouver on Sept. 3, 2018. Police do not suspect foul play.

DNA analysis and other tests have failed to produce an identiy, the coroners service said Monday, though it was confirmed it is a man’s foot.

The shoe was a men’s size 9.5, manufactured between Feb. 1 and April 17 2017, in relatively new condition with an OrthoLite insert.

“Based on the bone structure of the foot, the coroners service’s identification specialist believes the age at death is under 50,” a release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300 or the BC Coroners Service at 1-877-660-5077 and BCCS.SIU@gov.bc.ca.

Fifteen feet have been found along B.C. shorelines sincec August 2007. Ten have been matched to missing persons, while five are unidentified.

