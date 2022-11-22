A Google Maps screenshot of Tamanawis Secondary School. (Screenshot: Google Maps)

A Google Maps screenshot of Tamanawis Secondary School. (Screenshot: Google Maps)

18-year-old man dead after stabbing outside B.C. secondary school

Police say it happened in parking lot of secondary school in Surrey

An 18-year-old man has died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a B.C. secondary school on Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 22).

Surrey RCMP say they responded to reports of a stabbing outside Tamanawis Secondary in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood at 12:08 p.m. They say a man who was suffering from stab wounds was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Police say they have arrested a suspect “who has been transported to Surrey RCMP cells.”

IHIT will be working with the Surrey RCMP to investigate.

In a release sent Tuesday afternoon, police said the area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a “significant amount of time.”

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Ian McGennis, the principal of Tamanawis Secondary school, stated that the stabbing victim was “not a member of our school community.”

McGennis added that the school was placed “on a hold and secure, which involves everyone remaining inside the school as exterior doors are secured.”

Meanwhile, a tweet sent at 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday by someone claiming to be a student at Tamanawis stated, “today an assailant went on a stabbing spree outside my school. The condition of those attacked is unknown, but our classes were locked, RCMP was on its toes in and around the building.”

Counselling will be made available to students at the school.

The police are asking anyone with information to call the IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


