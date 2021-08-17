1st annual NMI Show and Shine well-received in Fort St. James

“Half the town was there I’m sure,” says Tyler Graham

The 1st Annual-NMI Show & Shine was recently held in Fort St. James at Cottonwood Park. (George Windsor Facebook photo)

Classic cars of all makes and models could be found at Cottonwood Park in Fort St. James on Saturday, August 14.

The 1st Annual NMI Show and Shine attracted an excellent turnout, said organizer and owner of NMI Tyler Graham.

“Half the town was there, I’m sure, and everybody hung out,” he said. “It was great.”

Vanderhoof musician Karen Cruise provided live music.

Show and Shine participants came out from as far as Prince George, Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Graham had even showcased his own 1969 Cutlass Convertible.

“I think if it wasn’t for the rain Saturday morning, we probably would have had 100 cars, but as it turned out, it was still a good show and good turnout,” he said.

“We had 78 vehicles in there.”

Organizing efforts began about three weeks prior when Graham said he and some buddies were washing their cars at his parking lot and decided it would be cool to have such an event.

At first, Graham believed it would be no more than ten cars at the NMI lot across from Kal Tire. However, as word got out and a small flyer was made, the interest took off.

“There are so many people that don’t know about our community,” Graham said, recalling a trip this summer to Fernie where tourists flocked.

“I thought they don’t really have anything that our town doesn’t have. We just need more events, and we need people to come to town [Fort St. James] to see what we have.”

Next year Graham hopes the Show and Shine to be even larger.

He is also eyeing to start up a local car club.

