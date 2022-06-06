This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Massachusetts has reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who recently had traveled to Canada, and investigators are looking into whether it is connected to recent cases in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Massachusetts has reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who recently had traveled to Canada, and investigators are looking into whether it is connected to recent cases in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

1st case of monkeypox confirmed in B.C.; risk to public remains low, says BC CDC

This marks the first case of the disease in the province, adding to the 77 confirmed cases across the country

A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Vancouver, the BC Centre for Disease Control confirmed Monday (June 6).

Vancouver Coastal Health is following up on the case, officials said.

This marks the first case of the disease in the province, adding to the 77 confirmed cases across the country, as of June 3.

Monkeypox is a viral disease which includes symptoms such as skin lesions, fever and body aches. It can spread from person to person through contact with sores and multi-touch items like bedding or towels.

More than 700 cases of infection have been found in non-endemic countries since May 2022, with a majority found within Europe.

“Infections caused by a West African clade have also been diagnosed in Canada and the United States,” the BC CDC said. “This clade tends to cause mild disease.”

The risk of monkeypox remains low, according to officials.

People who have been exposed should monitor for symptoms, which can present from five to 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, visit a health care professional and limit close contact, including sexual contact with others.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Monkeypox

Previous story
Tether saves Okanagan cat’s life in coyote attack
Next story
LGBTQ2+ community of 1 million in Canada continue to face serious obstacles

Just Posted

“This is 1/3 of the thousands of pieces of litter that David Hoy students picked up in town. Of that, ¾ was plastic! Let’s change that! Support the Ft. St. James Single Use Plastic Ban!” reads a sign held by David Hoy Elementary School students after their clean-up drive. (Submitted photo)
Fort St. James students asking district to implement ban on single-use plastic

The RCMP arrested, and subsequently released, two more opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline for setting up a blockade near the construction site in Houston on Monday morning, Nov. 29. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint/ Facebook)
Crown proceeds with criminal charges against 15 Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents

Chad Day (left), president of the Tahltan Central Government visits a mining project in Northwest B.C. (File photo)
B.C., Tahltan sign historic agreement on gold and silver mine

Bulkley River (left) and the Telkwa River (right) meet in Telkwa, increasing the river flow. High water advisories have been issued for the weekend (June 3-5) warning people to stay clear of the rivers and their banks. (Deb Meissner photo)
Evacuations, local state of emergency in northwest B.C., as flood risk rises