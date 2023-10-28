The second, 5.2 magnitude quake struck at 8:45 p.m. PDT, with the epicentre 180 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse, and 63 kilometres west-southwest of Skagway, Alaska. (Earthquakes Canada)

The second, 5.2 magnitude quake struck at 8:45 p.m. PDT, with the epicentre 180 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse, and 63 kilometres west-southwest of Skagway, Alaska. (Earthquakes Canada)

2 earthquakes strike northern B.C., just south of Alaska border

Earthquakes Canada says there are no reports of damage or injuries from either quake, and none are expected

Two small earthquakes have struck northern British Columbia, just south of the border with Alaska.

Earthquakes Canada says the first quake was recorded at 8 p.m. PDT and registered at a magnitude of 4.7.

It was located 169 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse, and 50 kilometres west-southwest of Skagway, Alaska.

The second, 5.2 magnitude quake struck at 8:45 p.m. PDT, with the epicentre 180 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse, and 63 kilometres west-southwest of Skagway, Alaska.

Both were recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Earthquakes Canada says there are no reports of damage or injuries from either quake, and none are expected.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Mild earthquake recorded off Vancouver Island coast

Breaking NewsEarthquake

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. not facing an immediate shortage of ADHD drugs
Next story
Yuxiang Aquatic brand oyster, shrimp and shrimp balls with cheese recalled

Just Posted

The Murray Ridge Nordic Trails after a fresh grooming during the 2022-23 winter season. (Stuart Lake Nordic Ski Society photo)
Stuart Lake Nordic Ski Society to host work bee, prep for snow

A landscape painting by Pat Gauthier. The artist will have some of her paintings and art cards available for purchase at the Fort St. James Craft Fair on Nov. 18 and 19. (Pat Gauthier photo)
Fort St. James’ famous craft fair event to take over high school Nov. 18, 19

District of Fort St. James council includes Coun. Kris Nielson, from left, Coun. Jennifer Howell, Mayor Martin Elphee, Coun. Judith Friessen, and Coun. Corbett Boschman. (District of Fort St. James website photo)
Fort St. James District council receive draft of Official Community Plan

Steve O’Hara of Gibraltar Mine and event MC, from left, stands with Sean Rapai, Chu Cho Environmental , Louella Ramirez, Centerra Gold, Wesley Chingee, Centerra Gold, Vincent Chingee. Centerra Gold) and Tim Antill, EMLI, to hand over the Metal Mining Category Award for work done reclaiming an area of the mine. (B.C Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation photo)
Mt. Milligan Mine and Chu Cho Environmental receive mine reclamation award