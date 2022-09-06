Officials says Eric Sabbadin, left, and Michael Gardner are unlawfully at large. (RCMP handout)

Officials says Eric Sabbadin, left, and Michael Gardner are unlawfully at large. (RCMP handout)

2 men wanted after failing to return to B.C. psychiatric hospital

Michael Gardner and Eric Sabbadin did not report to Coquitlam facility Sunday

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for a pair of men who failed to return to a Lower Mainland psychiatric hospital Sunday night.

Coquitlam RCMP say 21-year-old Eric Sabbadin failed to return to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam on Sunday evening.

He is described as Caucasian, five-foot-seven, weighing 152 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black pants and white shoes.

They are asking anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts to call police.

The Forensic Psychiatric Hospital also reported 39-year-old Michael Gardner as overdue on Sunday evening.

He is described as Caucasian, six-feet tall, weighing 344 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black pants, grey shoes, glasses and a black backpack.

Authorities say both men may behave in a way that could present a risk to themselves or others.

They are asking anyone who sees them or has information on their whereabouts to call police.

Previous story
Ex-Mountie says hunt for stabbing suspect complicated by vast open space of Prairies
Next story
Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash

Just Posted

Smithers RCMP arrest two people have a high speed chase near Telkwa Thursday. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Telkwa high-speed chase leads to two arrests

A quizzical Bamboo wants to know why anyone would care about the dog days of summer. (Photo courtesy Micki McIntyre)
Column: Kidding Around

Left to right: Skeena– Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach, North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice, Premier John Horgan, Attorney General Murray Rankin, Daajing Giids Mayor Kris Olsen, Haida Nation Council president Gaagwiis (Jason Alsop) and Municipal Affairs minister Nathan Cullen. (Taylor Bachrach/Facebook)
Ceremony held on Haida Gwaii to reinstate the ancestral name of Village of Daajing Giids

A totem pole being raised at the Coast Mountain College Terrace campus, in front of the new student housing building, Wii Gyemsiga Siwilaawksat, Aug. 31. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
‘Pulling our pride back up’: New totem pole raised at Coast Mountain College Terrace campus