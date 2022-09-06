2 men wanted after failing to return to B.C. psychiatric hospital

Michael Gardner and Eric Sabbadin did not report to Coquitlam facility Sunday

Officials says Eric Sabbadin, left, and Michael Gardner are unlawfully at large. (RCMP handout)

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for a pair of men who failed to return to a Lower Mainland psychiatric hospital Sunday night.

Coquitlam RCMP say 21-year-old Eric Sabbadin failed to return to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam on Sunday evening.

He is described as Caucasian, five-foot-seven, weighing 152 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black pants and white shoes.

They are asking anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts to call police.

The Forensic Psychiatric Hospital also reported 39-year-old Michael Gardner as overdue on Sunday evening.

He is described as Caucasian, six-feet tall, weighing 344 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black pants, grey shoes, glasses and a black backpack.

Authorities say both men may behave in a way that could present a risk to themselves or others.

They are asking anyone who sees them or has information on their whereabouts to call police.