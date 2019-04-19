Officials say the folder included plans for getting guns, killing the victims, and disposing of their bodies. (THE NEWS/files)

2 middle school girls charged with plotting to kill 9

They are charged with conspiring to commit homicide and commit kidnapping

Two Florida middle school girls are facing charges that they planned to kill nine people.

Court documents reported by WTSP-TV say a teacher at Avon Park Middle School spotted the 14-year-olds acting “hysterically” Wednesday while seeking a folder and overheard them say they would be arrested if anyone found it. She heard one say to tell police it was a prank.

READ MORE: Naked toddler near Florida IHOP leads to arrest of passed out adults

The teacher found the folder and saw a mention of guns. She alerted school officials and its police officer.

Officials say the folder included plans for getting guns, killing the victims, and disposing of their bodies.

They are charged with conspiring to commit homicide and commit kidnapping.

Prosecutors in the central Florida county didn’t say whether they will be tried as adults. They are now in a juvenile jail.

The Associated Press

