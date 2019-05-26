20th annual walk-a-thon held on May 26

St. John Hospital Auxiliary group is raising money to buy equipment for the hospital

The annual St. John Hospital Auxiliary walk-a-thon was held on May 26 at Riverside Park in Vanderhoof.

The money raised will be used for the purchase of equipment for St. John Hospital. This year marks 20 years since the walk-a-thon began.

Petra Black, one of the members of the St. John Auxiliary volunteer group said auxiliary members confer with St. John Hospital to understand their needs in terms of equipment. The hospital provides the group with a list of equipment they need for which funds are raised by the auxiliary group.

In 2019, the funds raised will be used towards the purchase of an arterial line attachment for Like Pak and a Bili Blanket which is used for newborns.

In the past, the auxiliary group has raised over $5,000 through the walk-a-thon, Black added.

In 2018, member auxiliaries in the province devoted more than 1,235,634 volunteer hours and donated more than $9,946,000 to purchase healthcare equipment at the local level, and to enhance the care and comfort of patients and their families, as per the BC Association of Healthcare Auxiliaries (BCAHA) website.

BCAHA was established in 1945 and currently has member auxiliaries in BC that represent more than 6,254 adult volunteers and 350 youth volunteers.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

