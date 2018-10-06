3 hand grenades brought to B.C. police station, cause evacuation

The person, who Richmond RCMP suspect did not have any malicious intent, brought the pre-WWII era hand grenades to the Steveston police station.

Mounties in the Lower Mainland had to call the bomb squad into one of their police stations after a person looking to dispose of three grenades hand-delivered them to the detachment.

The person, who Richmond RCMP suspect did not have any malicious intent, brought the pre-WWII era hand grenades to the Steveston police station around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Lower Mainland Explosives Disposal Unit was called in and upon further investigation it was determined the pieces were inert.

“Whew. We had a bit of a moment,” the Richmond RCMP tweeted the next day.

Mounties are reminding anyone who comes across explosives or live ammunition to call police for assistance and to not handle them yourself.

I’ts not uncommon for old grenades to be found in B.C. In 2014, a Japanese balloon bomb was found in the Monashee Mountains near Lumby. B.C. The military disposal unit from Esquimalt was called in.

In 2017, a Fernie man doing some garden work in his backyard dug up a WWI-era grenade. The Canadian Armed Forces investigated the matter, and determined the pineapple-shaped grenade was missing the core of its detonator and was deemed non-lethal.

