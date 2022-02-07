32 more COVID-19 deaths over weekend, hospitalization rises

B.C. public health teams reported 32 more deaths from COVID-19 Monday, covering the three days since Friday’s last report.

Distribution of deaths reflected B.C.’s population, with 14 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, nine in Fraser Health, five in Island Health, three in Interior Health and one in Northern Health. There are 987 COVID-19 positive patients in B.C. hospitals as of Feb. 7, up from 946 on Friday, with 141 of them in intensive care, up from 139.

Reported new cases totalled 3,287 from Feb. 5-7, continuing a decline that is partly due to shifts and restrictions on testing. There were 1,326 new cases reported Saturday, 1,118 Sunday and 843 on Monday.

There have been 11 new health-care facility outbreaks at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre (Fraser Health), Pondarosa, Castleview Care Centre, Overlander Residential Care, Spring Valley Care Centre, Village by the Station (Interior Health), Sunridge Place, Island View Place, Nanaimo Seniors Village, Sluggett House and Glacier View Lodge (Island Health). The outbreaks at Laurel Place (Fraser Health), Kelowna General Hospital, Mariposa Gardens, Heritage Square, Lakeview Lodge, Crestview Village, Summerland Senior’s Village (Interior Health), Eagle Ridge Manor, Fir Park Village, The Summit, Saanich Peninsula Hospital – Long Term Care and Glenwarren Lodge (Island Health) have been declared over, for a total of 57 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

